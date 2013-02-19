The Ted Cruz Roadblock
The media has started attacking Ted Cruz so much Mike Allen is whining about it in hilarious fashion. Ruth Marcus started it on the morning of Valentine’s Day. Jonathan Weisman did a story the next day on Cruz. Between Marcus and Weisman came an ...
The media has started attacking Ted Cruz so much Mike Allen is whining about it in hilarious fashion. Ruth Marcus started it on the morning of Valentine’s Day. Jonathan Weisman did a story the next day on Cruz. Between Marcus and Weisman came an overnight Manu Raju piece in the Politico that caused Mike Allen’s tantrum. Writing the morning of the 15th, Mike Allen wrote | Read More »