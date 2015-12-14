The Terrorists Were Able to Kill People in California, Because Obama Refused to Look at Social Media for PR Reasons
This is insanity. The Secretary of Homeland Security, because of public relations concerns decided not to check the social media accounts of immigrants, including the terrorist wife in California. Fearing a civil liberties backlash and “bad public relat
This is insanity. The Secretary of Homeland Security, because of public relations concerns decided not to check the social media accounts of immigrants, including the terrorist wife in California.
Fearing a civil liberties backlash and “bad public relations” for the Obama administration, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson refused in early 2014 to end a secret U.S. policy that prohibited immigration officials from reviewing the social media messages of all foreign citizens applying for U.S. visas, a former senior department official said.
“During that time period immigration officials were not allowed to use or review social media as part of the screening process,” John Cohen, a former acting under-secretary at DHS for intelligence and analysis. Cohen is now a national security consultant for ABC News.
One current and one former senior counter-terrorism official confirmed Cohen’s account about the refusal of DHS to change its policy about the public social media posts of all foreign applicants.
Had they done so, they would have found a woman championing Jihad and ISIS. Because they did not, she wound up getting a visa and not getting on any terrorist watch lists.
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