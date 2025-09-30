Let’s start with Gaza.

President Trump has presented a bold plan with the backing of Arab partners, Israel, and others.

The basic gist of the plan is that Hamas will disarm. Its members will be given amnesty. Gaza will set up a provisional government. An international development consortium will begin to rebuild. Israel will get back all of the hostages, living or dead. Hamas will get back orders of magnitude more people. And, undoubtedly, we’ll do this all over again in a few decades. A “Board of Peace” will oversee everything, chaired by Donald Trump with Tony Blair on it.

If Hamas does not agree, President Trump will bless Israel’s destruction of the organization.

Critics have already denounced the “Board of Peace” as just a grift by Trump to profit off the situation. Regardless, the plan has the backing of nations as diverse and relevant as Egypt and Saudi Arabia to Pakistan and Indonesia — all Islamic nations.

Now, the clock is ticking for Hamas to get on board the plan, which does not actually seem likely.

Time will tell.

Now, we need to talk about a trap the Democrats are walking into that could very well purge the federal bureaucracy of Democrat leaning employees who fund the Democrats through public sector unions and refill that same bureaucracy with Trump loyalists whose jobs would be protected by precedents just set by the very federal judges serving as L’Resistance members to Trump.