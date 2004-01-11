Most people will hear that ron Suskind is a Wall Street Journal reporter and think he mus then have a conservative bent. That is not actually the case. Though WSJ reporters tend to be less biased than say a New York Times reporter, we should not tend to think of a WSJ reporter as conservative.

Ron Suskind's book with Paul O'Neill is allowing the media to take pot shots at the administration behind the veil of O'Neill who was a disloyal, intemperate jerk while in the White House, so this book should be no surprise.

Power Line has more on the subject.