The Toomey-Manchin Compromise Would Not Stop Another Newtown or Columbine
Pat Toomey and Joe Manchin are going to release their compromise at 11:00 a.m. Arlen Specter would be so proud of Pat Toomey giving the Republicans cover to go left. Toomey and Manchin will spend some time making sure everyone knows what their proposal...
Pat Toomey and Joe Manchin are going to release their compromise at 11:00 a.m. Arlen Specter would be so proud of Pat Toomey giving the Republicans cover to go left. Toomey and Manchin will spend some time making sure everyone knows what their proposal will not do. For example, they are going to be pushing hard that the proposal won’t ban any guns, won’t take | Read More »