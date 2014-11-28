I will keep nothing from you. Today, let me share with you the truth.

Republicans will not stop Barack Obama’s executive overreach. In fact, while you were enjoying your Thanksgiving there were a number of stories out that the Republican leadership wants to give its members an opportunity to express their outrage and opposition.

Expression is not action.

They will take no action to stop the President. In fact, a few days ago the House Appropriations Committee tried to convince everyone they do not even have the power to stop the President. Congress’s own research service disagrees.

But Republicans have no intention of stopping Barack Obama. Why would they? The House and Senate Republicans leaders favor precisely the measures he took. They can huff and puff that he overreached, but they know they cannot get a similar measure passed in Congress.

So instead, when Congress returns to Washington after this Thanksgiving break, they will behave like the turkeys we all just carved up for dinner. They’ll do a song and dance, they will express their outrage, then they will fund Barack Obama’s amnesty plan.

They have no intention of stopping him.

But what they seem to clueless to realize is that they will only now further enable him. Because the GOP will not fight him on this issue â€” an issue they campaigned against during the midterms â€“ there is no way they will stop him on anything else.

Republicans, by surrendering the fight preemptively because they do not want a shutdown, will now be Barack Obama’s enabler for even more massive government overreach by executive order.

Barack Obama is no fool. He knows the GOP will not shut down the government to stop him, so now he will stretch his legs further on environmental regulations and more.

For that, we can thank the spineless Republicans.

That, my friends, is the truth and the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

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