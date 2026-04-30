Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
5h

Democrats, by any means necessary. Just where is the democracy in anything that they do.

Obama needs to sit down and shut up. Didn’t he get elected twice as a black man in a predominantly white country?

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Mark Malcolm's avatar
Mark Malcolm
5h

Racism is being perpetuated because racists don't want it to go away. Those who rely upon it as their first defense for things they do not like are the number one contributor to...wait for it...racism. If you truly do not want racism anymore the simple answer is to stop being racist. What does that mean? It means stop relying on skin color for things. Stop describing things by skin color. Stop requiring things by skin color, and most importantly, stop blaming things on people because of skin color. It's not hard for the predominant number of Americans, but for a specific few the world is coming to an end if racism dies. We know who you are.

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