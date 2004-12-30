I have said very little about the devastation in Asia. Please do not take my silence as indifference, take it as profound sadness.

I grew up in Asia and some of my happiest memories are fishing off Tiger Bay in Penang, a beautiful island off the coast of Asia. Penang, like the rest of the Indian Ocean lands, is not a mass of bodies and tears. I cannot express the overwhelming grief I have for the people affected.

If you have never been to Sri Lanka or Indonesia or Malaysia or Thailand, it is was a postcard perfect paradise.

I have added a link to the USAID website for disaster relief. I hope you will contribute to the effort.