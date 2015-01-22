House Republicans were set to re-pass the 2013 Pain-Capable Unborn Children Protection Act today. The legislation would prohibit 99% of abortions after 20 weeks, the point at which there is no doubt children can feel pain.

The measure is identical to the legislation passed in 2013. But this time, with a chance of passing both the House and Senate, Congresswoman Rep. Renee Ellmers (R-NC)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Renee Ellmers

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard51% worked tireless to scuttle the legislation then had the temerity to claim she actually would vote for if only it would come to the floor.

Ellmers, according to multiple sources, persuaded a number of women in the House Republican Conference to walk away from the bill to ensure it could not pass. Then she declared she’d vote for it once she was sure it could not pass.

It was a two-faced ploy that worked.

Today, hundreds of thousands of Americans will march in support of life in Washington. But the Republicans will not re-pass their 2013 legislation because of Rep. Renee Ellmers (R-NC)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Renee Ellmers

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard51%. Instead, they’ll try to pass legislation prohibiting taxpayer funding of abortion. That amounts to throwing pro-lifers a few table scraps.

The legislation, which even Renee Ellmers voted for in 2013, did not subject the GOP to attacks in 2014. In fact, it put several Democrats on defense.

Hopefully, between this and her immigration betrayal, someone in Rep. Renee Ellmers (R-NC)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Renee Ellmers

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard51%‘ district will begin a campaign to unseat her. In fact, last night Planned Parenthood was praising Ellmers.

By the way, you can call Rep. Ellmers at (202) 225-4531, though her staff has been hanging up on pro-lifers who call. You might also want to send her this addressed to Rep. Renee Ellmers, 406 West Broad Street, Dunn, NC 28334.

The post The Two Faces of Renee “Abortion” Ellmers as House Republicans Fail Pro-Lifers appeared first on RedState.