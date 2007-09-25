Yes, Linda, I'm putting this up just for you.

For those of you who live in Macon, you might have heard Linda call in to WMAC this morning to discuss who GM needed to stick up for its union workers and who was I to talk when I sat in a cushy law office doing $350 real estate closings and drafting contracts, etc., etc., etc. Well, until Linda called in, I was shocked to learn that GM workers make more putting a car together than I made as a lawyer.

And that, I suppose, says it all. Unions, at one point in history, served a great good. But now they are just means by which manufacturing workers can live high off their corporate master's hog. The companies that are not unionized perform better and more efficiently than companies that are unionized. Unions rarely care much for the corporation's bottom line. They are much more interested in worker rights and benefits. Of course, at the end of the day, they may be left unemployed as companies like GM go under with the heavy burdens of union collective bargaining agreements sinking them.