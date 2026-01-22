The tariffs on our allies opposed to our conquest of Denmark are no more.

The United States will get expanded military positions on Greenland. We’ll get to control those military bases. NATO will assist.

The markets love it.

Trump’s supporters get to claim this is a massive win, 4-D chess, and only Trump could do it.

It’s what he could have gotten without being a jackass to allies. It’s what he could have gotten framed in a positive way that did not put Republicans on defense. It’s also something that could have been done in such a way that it did not dominate press coverage in such a way that even Fox News struggled to fully cover the Democrats’ insanity in Minnesota.

The President put the GOP on defense, gave the press and Democrats a convenient out from covering the church invasion in Minnesota and the Minnesota Attorney General’s insistence the protesters were within their legal rights, and wound up not getting what he insisted he wanted — Greenland.

His supporters can say he negotiated as a New York real estate developer, and everyone else can acknowledge reality.

Trump set out with a giant prize — the whole island of Greenland — and will get back our Cold War footing, which he could have gotten without demanding the whole island. Everyone will look like friends, declare how brilliantly he handled the situation, and move on.

It was a ridiculous farce. But, in the end, he was always right about Greenland’s strategic importance, and those who dismissed that aspect of this whole thing really need to think more deeply about geostrategic affairs. Even Denmark is concerned about the Sino-Russian alliance.

Just, good Lord, he could have gotten this without all the drama and distraction and putting the GOP in a defensive posture in a midterm election season.