In Nebraska Tuesday night, with only Donald Trump still running for the Republican nomination, 40 percent of Nebraska's Republican voters voted against him. In the last two weeks, Donald Trump has publicly declared that he does not need the Republican Party to unite behind him to win and that he does not need conservative support.

Trump, who aggressively denounced minimum wage increases in the primary, has now insisted he is for a minimum wage increase. When waffling on his own tax plan that he may not actually even understand, Trump says he is allowed to change his mind. Donald Trump changes his mind on things with metronomic precision.

Over the course of the next two months, Democrats will spend $20 million against Donald Trump. His Republican opponents may have spent their time attacking Trump's small hands, but Democrats will use his own words against him. The attacks by Trump's Republican opponents had an impact on women. Polling and focus group studies suggest few of the attacks ever persuaded white men to distance themselves from Trump. Democrats have time to find attacks that will persuade them.

Updated: Fri May 13, 2016