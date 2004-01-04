The Washington Times reports on the extent to which Bush is undermining states rights. Quotes come from the usual suspects -- Tom Tancredo, Cato Institute, etc.

President Bush and allies in Congress, traditionally champions of small government and states' rights, have pursued policies that expand the powers of Washington in the schoolroom, the courthouse, the home and the doctor's office.

Some conservative critics fault Republicans for passing or promoting legislation and regulations that make Washington the final arbiter on environmental standards, class-action lawsuits, medical-malpractice cases and Internet taxes.

These efforts sometimes have come over the objections of states and often at the urging of business.

The extent to which the Bush administration has subordinated states' rights is "somewhat breathtaking," said Michael Greve, who heads the Federalism Project at the conservative American Enterprise Institute.