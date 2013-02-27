Bob Woodward was pretty clearly making a comparison between Barack Obama and Richard Nixon. Here is his remark: Can you imagine Ronald Reagan sitting there and saying â€˜Oh, by the way, I canâ€™t do this because of some budget document?â€™ Or George W. Bush saying, â€˜You know, Iâ€™m not going to invade Iraq because I canâ€™t get the aircraft carriers I needâ€™ or even Bill | Read More »