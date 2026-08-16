Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unaffiliated's avatar
Unaffiliated
3hEdited

Let’s hope JD’s last political job is VP or he comes to his senses. If he were not a declared Republican, I would believe he is a Democrat.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Paul Schlotfeldt's avatar
Paul Schlotfeldt
3h

"Vance is to economics what Candice Owens is to conspiracy theories."

That line alone is worth the price of a subscription.

And the next time I buy a cheap toaster (not as cheap as before the tariffs) I'll think of the Vice President.

Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture