In 2016, calling for gun control, Hillary Clinton used the memory of Seth Rich, a staffer for the Democratic National Committee who was murdered in Washington, D.C. Rich, of course, was thereafter used as a prop for ghoulish conspiracy theorists on the right.

Last night, Hillary Clinton insisted “crime is at a 30 year low” in Washington as she blasted Trump’s crime crackdown in D.C.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, on a podcast with a progressive activist, claimed he walks around Washington, D.C. without fear. “I feel perfectly safe. They're full of it,” he said. The Senate Democratic Leader gets full-time police protection.

California Congressman Eric Swalwell blasted Donald Trump’s takeover in D.C., claiming it “isn’t about safety.” Swallwell previously tweeted how he and his wife practice a safety routine in the event they get carjacked.

A Democrat activist on Bluesky mocked Republican concerns about crime in D.C. A few years ago, the same activist was shot and nearly murdered as a D.C. thief attempted to steal his iPhone.

If Trump is for it, they are against it. As I said the other day, if Trump suggested breathing is good, every Democrat in America would die holding their breath.

TANGENT: Over at the Daily Beast, they’re attacking Ron DeSantis for allowing the execution of five veterans to go forward. All were murderers. One was a serial killer. The left is mad that a Republican Governor executed a serial killer who raped and murdered ten women. Now, back to the main piece.

Of course, the Democrats could have said, “We agree crime in D.C. is bad, but we disagree on how to handle it.” Then they could have proposed alternatives.

The problem, of course, is that they already have, and the problems in Washington are related to those alternatives.

Ending cash bail allowed criminals to get back out on the street quickly.

Curtailing the ability to prosecute juveniles aggressively has led to more juvenile crime, including a rise in carjackings.

Reducing charges related to shoplifting has led to more shoplifting.

Casting police as the villains has led to a reduction in police.

Reducing prison sentences flooded the streets with unreformed and unrepentant criminals.

Democrats rethought crime by choosing to declassify crimes as crimes, all while going hard on the victims and soft on the crooks.

So they cannot acknowledge the crime. That would be to admit failure.

All they can do is scream about Trump.