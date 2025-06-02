A progressive techie gunned down an insurance company executive in New York. Many on the left cheered him on.

One progressive activist attempted to burn down the Governor’s Mansion in Pennsylvania with the Governor and his family inside.

Another just murdered two Israeli Embassy employees in Washington, D.C.

A Muslim man in Michigan has been arrested for a plot to attack a military base on behalf of ISIS.

A Defense Intelligence Agency employee has been arrested for attempting to sell secrets to another nation because the employee is upset Donald Trump won the election.

Yesterday, in Boulder, CO, an Egyptian man attempted to set on fire a number of Jews. A Holocaust survivor is a victim. The man chanted about Palestine as he Molotov Cocktailed the Jews.

The attack yesterday came after American media outlets amplified a story about Israelis killing Palestinians in Gaza that turned out not to be true.

After the attack on Boulder, CO, CNN trotted out former FBI employee Andrew McCabe to lecture the FBI on the inappropriateness of calling the attack in Boulder “terrorism.” God knows if the same thing happened at a Pride event, CNN would be force feeding us the Southern Poverty Law Center’s talking points against Christian organizations and lamenting the right of right-wing terror.

We have a video of the man, who it turns out overstayed a visa with the Biden Administration’s blessing, yelling about Palestine as he lobbed his firebombs at the Jews.

CNN, you should note, also amplified the false story about the Israelis killing people in Gaza.

The American press keeps making excuses for, deflecting, and ignoring the violence growing on the left.

But the American progressive movement is rapidly turning violent. It is happening before our eyes.