When Trent Lott praised Strom Thurmond at Thurmond's 100th birthday, bloggers from the left and right (but especially the left) went nuts. Lott, if you'll remember (and if not, buy Hugh Hewitt's new book) said that Thurmond should have been elected President back in the day. Of course, Thurmond ran as a segregationist.

I will not hold my breath for the left to be outraged, but I think, given Lott's remarks and the response thereto, we should all be outraged that the Senate Democrats are letting Senator Robert Byrd take a lead in obstructing Rice's nomination. After all, Senator Byrd is a former member of the Ku Klux Klan and has never fully disavowed his membership. Byrd was no passive member of the KKK, he was Kleagle -- a recruiter of new members. It was only a few years ago that he used the "n" word on national television.

Surely the Democrats are better than that. Even if Byrd wants to oppose Rice, surely the Democrats do not want his face behind the hood. Where is the outrage?