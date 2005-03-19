The Macon Telegraph down in Macon, Georgia takes a look at the voter id legislation that is pending in that state.

Republicans nationwide, from the national party to talk radio and weblogs, have railed against what they claim is widespread voting fraud by Democrats, taking advantage of loose voter ID requirements. Staton was assisted in drafting his law by Erick Erickson, a self-described political junkie from Macon and blogger who contributes to Redstate.org as well as his own weblog, www.erickerickson.org. Redstate.org's 2004 election page is a long series of raging posts about the Washington state governor's 129-vote victory, which many Republicans believe was tainted by fraud. Twelve states are currently considering legislation to ensure more precise voter identification, Storey said. Currently, 18 states require voters to present some form of ID at the polls, while most of the others rely on a signature to catch vote fraud. Some new laws were inspired by the 2002 federal Help America Vote Act, or HAVA, which requires an ID number be recorded for first-time voters when they register. The HAVA law is intended to create uniform state databases of voters, which will allow for easier detection of fraud. It doesn't require photo ID.

We would truly be fooling ourselves if we did not recognize the historic, negative impediments to black voting. Notwithstanding that, we should also not allow various individuals to scream racism -- a ridiculous charge -- over this law to have it defeated. That does not do anything to advance the conversation.

l concern. We should work to stop voter fraud in absentee balloting, early voting, at the polls, and through intimidation. Requiring voters to show photographic identification is common sense. Additionally, the law, as written, would allow any person to obtain a free photographic id card to vote.

Black politicians in the state are intent on framing the debate around what happened forty years ago. Let us talk about today and let them show why, given today's racial climate, requiring photographic identification will intimidate black voters. Perhaps I am naive (and granted I am white and did not grow up in this country so I'm at a disadvantage on understanding the issue), but it just makes good sense to me that when anyone votes, they be required to show they are who they say they are. Voting is our most sacred right and we should safeguard it. Afterall, you have to show id to enter many government buildings, get on planes, or write checks. Isn't voting more important than any of those?