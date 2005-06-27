I'd be willing to support extending the VRA, except Jesse Jackson is for it.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson said Sunday that special provisions of the Voting Rights Act must be renewed, or else Georgia and the South will lose decades of progress and once again become a civil rights battleground. "There would be a radical drop in black and Latino elected officials," Jackson said during a stop at Flagg Chapel Baptist Church.

Accompanied by members of his Rainbow/PUSH Coalition and the Service Employees International Union, he was driving across Georgia to build support for what he hopes will be a "major demonstration" Aug. 6 in Atlanta to demand the renewal of Section 5 of the landmark law.

Section 5, which is set to expire in 2007, requires Southern states and some other parts of the country to get federal approval before making changes in election procedures.