Macon Police have arrested more people in connection with massage parlors in Macon. Of 13 raided this time, 5 spas had 12 people arrested. 8 spas were raided last time with 13 arrests.

Last time, the Chief of Police was asked if there were signs of human trafficking at the businesses. He said no.

This time he was asked and said he'd now need to say "no comment."

The Police have started receiving training on signs of human trafficking.

Internally, Mayor Reichert and I are proceeding with legislation to shut these places down and prevent them from reopening.