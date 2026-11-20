Tyler Harper is a seventh-generation farmer from Ocilla. He served in the Georgia Senate, won the office of Agriculture Commissioner in 2022, and by most accounts ran the department well. In fact, he outperformed every other Republican on the ballot in Georgia on Election Night, even though he lost.

On November 3rd, Georgia voters fired him and replaced him with Katherine Juhan-Arnold, a Snellville Democrat who, in a 2023 federal bankruptcy filing signed under penalty of perjury, described her farm property as bees worth six hundred dollars, a garden of tomatoes, peppers, roses, lavender, and cut flowers, and some hand tools and shelving. The whole operation came to $1,453.

She won with almost 54% of the vote. In January, she will take over the department that regulates Georgia’s $91.4 billion agribusiness sector, inspects our food and our gas pumps, licenses businesses across the state, and spends close to eighty million dollars of taxpayer money a year.

Only after the election did people start looking into who she is because no one on either side of the aisle expected her to win. What people found were two hundred pages of court documents. Every page is public record, pulled from the federal bankruptcy court in Atlanta, the magistrate and state courts of Gwinnett County, and a DeKalb County docket. Georgians deserve to know what is in them, because nobody bothered to look before the election.

Financial trouble is not the problem

Plenty of good and decent people go broke. Plenty of them go through bankruptcy, get evicted, and have a car repossessed, and none of that disqualifies anyone from public service. Grace matters, and second chances matter.

The record does show a lot of troubling things, however. Juhan-Arnold has filed for bankruptcy three times: a Chapter 7 in 2011, then a Chapter 13 and a Chapter 12 three months apart in 2023. None ended in a discharge. Landlords filed four eviction cases against her in Gwinnett County, three of them from the same landlord between August 2022 and January 2023 and a fourth from a different landlord in 2025. In the year before her Chapter 12 filing, an auto lender repossessed her Hyundai Sonata. Her own sworn schedules show she reported about $2,469 a month in income against $3,912 in expenses, with rent alone at $2,163.

What should concern voters is not that she struggled. It is how she dealt with courts, deadlines, and sworn statements while she struggled, because those are exactly the things the Department of Agriculture polices every day for every farmer and business in Georgia.

The deadlines and the orders

On February 1, 2023, four weeks after her landlord sued to evict her, she filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy without a lawyer. The court dismissed the case in about two weeks for an unpaid filing fee. She responded that she had paid the fee to the trustee by accident, and as proof, she attached a screenshot of a $78.99 payment from a Novo business-banking account labeled “Baby Katie’s Pharm & Kit.” That is the name of the nonprofit she campaigned on as founder. A personal bankruptcy fee was paid out of an account bearing the name of her charity.

The court reinstated the case. She then missed the meeting of creditors, never filed a repayment plan, and never filed her schedules, even after the court extended her deadline twice. On the morning of her confirmation hearing in April, she told the court she had hired a lawyer the day before. No lawyer ever appeared. When she asked the court to revive the case, Judge Sage Sigler refused, writing that she “has not made a single plan payment.” The trustee reported receiving $78.00, and all of it was refunded.

Meanwhile, the eviction case moved forward and was set for a hearing on May 3, 2023. On May 2nd, the day before that hearing, she filed a second bankruptcy, this time under Chapter 12. At eight o’clock the next morning, she emailed the Gwinnett court that “the stay on case 23-M-00210 is still valid.” When the clerk told her the hearing would go forward, she wrote back, “I didn’t receive a notice. There is no way I can be there.” The court entered a default judgment.

The Chapter 12 case went the way the Chapter 13 did. The court dismissed it in June. She asked to reopen it, and the judge agreed on the condition that she hire a lawyer and file a plan by August 1st. She did neither. On August 7th, the court dismissed the case again, writing that the “Debtor has failed to comply with the Order.” Two days later, she filed a sworn motion in Gwinnett asking the court to throw out the eviction judgment because the bankruptcy stay should have protected her, warning that otherwise “my son and I could become homeless.” She filed versions of that motion again in late August and in December. None of them told the eviction court that the bankruptcy she was relying on had been thrown out because she ignored a federal judge’s order.

She filed both 2023 bankruptcies right as a landlord was trying to remove her, neither case ever produced a repayment plan, and the only thing either filing accomplished was to delay an eviction.

The family farmer claim

Chapter 12 is not a general-purpose bankruptcy. Congress created it for family farmers, people whose income and debts come mainly from farming. To get into it, Juhan-Arnold swore in a May 17, 2023, statement that she “is self-employed as a family farmer.”

That’s not what the documents show. Her petition declared that her debts were “primarily consumer debts.” She listed no farmland, owned or leased. Her only lease was for the house she rented. Every creditor she listed was a landlord, a credit card company, a consumer lender, a debt collector, an insurer, a student-loan servicer, or a medical provider, and not one of them was a farm lender. On the very page where she listed the bees, she marked both the “No” and the “Yes” boxes on the question of whether she owned any farm-related property.

Those are not the only contradictions. She told the bankruptcy court she had hired a lawyer, then swore on her statement of financial affairs that she had paid no one for help with her bankruptcy. She reported business income every year from 2021 through 2023 from a business she never named. She disclosed giving the Small Business Administration a business financial statement while listing no business and no SBA debt. Some of this may be the sloppiness of someone filing without a lawyer. All of it was signed under penalty of perjury.

In fairness, she has allegedly farmed before. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in 2020 that she had farmed two of fourteen acres in Deepstep, GA, for three years. By the spring of 2023, though, her filings show farming was at most a sideline. Most of her 2021 income came from wages, and by mid-2023 her net income from “a business, profession, or farm” was about $595.00 a month. Georgia’s incoming chief agriculture official should be able to explain where she was farming in May 2023, and on what land.

The nonprofit and the paperwork

The nonprofit she cited in her campaign has its own record. In July 2024, the IRS automatically revoked the tax-exempt status of Baby Katie’s Pharm & Kitchen, which is what happens when a charity goes three straight years without filing. The Georgia Secretary of State administratively dissolved the corporation in 2020 and, after a reinstatement, dissolved it again in September 2025, so the nonprofit she ran on as founder was already dissolved for her entire campaign. As a candidate, Juhan-Arnold has not filed the personal financial disclosure Georgia law requires. She filed only one of her three campaign finance reports on time, and the July and October reports did not show up until November 15th, almost two weeks after the election.

The Agriculture Commissioner spends a great deal of time making Georgians file things on time. Farmers, food processors, fuel retailers, and pesticide applicators all live under the department’s deadlines and paperwork rules, and the department fines them when they miss. The woman about to run it has a record of missing deadlines in federal court, in state court, with the IRS, with the Secretary of State, and with the state ethics commission.

How a wave elects someone like this

All of this sat in public dockets for years, and I could find no reporting on any of it, before or after the election. Her campaign raised about $10,400 for the entire race. Harper raised more than $1.4 million. She never had to answer a single hard question, because no one thought she could win.

That is how wave elections work. Voters show up angry about the top of the ticket, and a lot of them vote straight down the ballot without knowing who is in the down-ballot races. A seventh-generation farmer who did his job got swept out with everyone else, and a candidate with three bankruptcies, four evictions, and a sworn claim to be a family farmer got swept in. Republicans have ridden waves like this too, and some of the people the 2010 wave carried into office should never have been there either.

Georgia voters did not reject Tyler Harper. They rejected the Iran war, the tariffs, the corruption, the inflation, and other Republican candidates who made suburban voters wince. Harper, like so many Republicans, was standing in the blast radius. The Republicans who built that political environment will have an opportunity in two years to take back the Georgia State House and congressional seats around the country.

The press deserves some blame, too. A hostile press vets your candidates for you, and a friendly press lets problems sit until it is too late. Juhan-Arnold had no hostile press, because the press does not go looking through the court records of Democrats it expects to lose. Juhan-Arnold was never properly vetted as a candidate.

It is too late, now, for the GOP, but Juhan-Arnold’s victory provides the GOP a path back in Georgia on accountability and good governance.

What happens now

Juhan-Arnold won fair and square. I hope she brings in experienced people to the department who know how to keep it running.

But she should also answer some questions. What farm was she operating in May 2023, and on what land? What was the unnamed business that produced income for three years, and is it the same as Baby Katie’s? Why was a personal bankruptcy fee paid from an account in her nonprofit’s name? What did she give the SBA a financial statement for? Did she know her Chapter 12 case had been dismissed when she told the Gwinnett court the stay should protect her? Reporters who missed all of this before the election can ask now. Republicans in the State Senate can too.

Georgia had a seventh-generation farmer running the Department of Agriculture. Thanks to a wave that had nothing to do with him, it will now be run by someone whose farm, by her own sworn account, consisted of six hundred dollars’ worth of bees, a garden, and some hand tools.