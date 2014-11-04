The spin doctors involved in the election would have you believe this has been a substantive campaign. They’d have you believe that real issues were discussed to get people to vote.

My wife is classified as a swing voter because she typically does not vote in primaries, but has had to, like me, vote in local Democrat primaries to shape local electoral outcomes. Otherwise she is a GOP voters. Consequently, she gets flooded with mail in the run up to the election by the GOP to get her out to vote in the general.

Here is the mail she has gotten in this substantive final week of the campaign filled with great discussions of the issues.

When they tell you they ran on issues in Georgia, here's the last three days of mail to my wife. A photo posted by Erick Erickson (@ewerickson) on Nov 11, 2014 at 8:16am PST

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