Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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John Downey
Oct 11

Seriously, Erick? Penn State-Michigan Big 10 game of the week? Try the Mighty Buckeyes against the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers (AP #4 vs. #5)! You know your politics, but college football? Not so much.

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mjnos64
Oct 11

I don't appreciate you writing in AJC trashing a Republican candidate no matter what you think regarding his ethic:'s, you are doing it in your forum and that is fine weither I agree with you or not. Really the AJC, a great friend of the conservative cause and so fair and balanced.

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