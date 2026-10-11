Welcome to The Week Ahead! Every Sunday evening, I’ll walk you through the week before it happens — the votes, the hearings, the numbers, the games, and the stories I’ll be watching on the radio all week. It’s free. Forward it to a friend.

TL/DR: The Gulf Coast spends this week digging out from Isaias, the Southwest recovers from TS Rachel, Georgia starts voting on Tuesday, and on Wednesday morning the government hands Kevin Warsh’s Fed the last big inflation number it will see before it decides whether to hike again.

🔭 The Big Three

Isaias, the recovery, and the ballot box. Isaias came ashore Friday night around Pensacola as a Cat 3 hurricane, and the remnants are still wringing out over the Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast into Monday. The week ahead is about what comes after: power restoration in south Alabama and the Panhandle, river flooding across Georgia and the Carolinas, and the federal response. Watch two things.

First, whether FEMA and the administration move fast enough to deny Democrats a Katrina-style narrative three weeks before the midterms.

Second, the collision with the election calendar — Georgia’s early voting opens Tuesday, and the Secretary of State’s office will have to tell storm-hit counties by Monday which polling sites move. In 2024, Helene forced only three relocations statewide. Hold Raffensperger’s successor-in-waiting and the counties to that standard.

The inflation number, the banks, and the Fed’s last look. September CPI lands Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET, with Wall Street expecting a hot headline — around 3.7% year over year, driven by energy — and a tamer core. PPI and retail sales follow Thursday. This is the last full price picture the Fed gets before its October 27–28 meeting, and the blackout period begins Saturday, so every Fed speaker this week is speaking for the last time. Layered on top: the big banks report, with JPMorgan, Goldman, Wells Fargo, and Citi all before the open Tuesday and Bank of America and Morgan Stanley on Wednesday. Jamie Dimon’s read on the consumer, combined with the CPI print, will tell you whether the Fed skips October or hikes into the midterms. Either answer is a political story.

Debate week, and Trump on the road. Congress is out until after the election, so the action is on the trail. Tuesday is the big night:

Ossoff and Mike Collins meet for their second and final debate at the Atlanta Press Club (8 p.m. on GPB)

Susan Collins and Troy Jackson hold the third of their four Maine debates

Ashley Hinson and Josh Turek go a second round in Iowa.

The President rallies in Youngstown Monday and Wasilla Tuesday for Jon Husted and Dan Sullivan.

🗓️ Day by Day

Monday, October 12

🏛️ HOLIDAY : Columbus Day. Federal offices, the Fed, and the bond market are closed; stocks trade.

🌧️ ISAIAS : Remnants bring flooding to the Midwest and Northeast; Gulf Coast damage assessments and power-restoration numbers start coming in.

🏅 NOBEL : The economics prize closes out Nobel week, 5:45 a.m. ET.

🎙️ GEORGIA DEBATES : Atlanta Press Club day one at GPB — Lt. Governor (Dolezal vs. McLaurin) 1:30 p.m., Attorney General 2:45 p.m., Secretary of State 3:45 p.m., PSC seats late afternoon, and the governor’s slot at 8 p.m. Rick Jackson is skipping it, so expect Keisha Lance Bottoms fielding questions solo [verify] .

🇺🇸 TRUMP : Rally in Youngstown, Ohio, with Sen. Jon Husted.

🏦 FED : Cleveland’s Beth Hammack speaks — one of the last Fed voices before the blackout.

⚾ LCS : NLCS Game 2, Dodgers at Brewers, 5 p.m. ET (Fox/FS1); ALCS Game 1, Cleveland at the Rays, 8 p.m. ET (TBS).

🏈 MNF: Bills at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC).

Tuesday, October 13

🗳️ EARLY VOTING : Georgia opens in-person early voting statewide (runs through October 30). Watch the day-one turnout numbers and any storm-related site changes.

🎙️ OSSOFF vs. COLLINS : Round two and final, Atlanta Press Club, 8 p.m. ET on GPB.

🎙️ MORE DEBATES : Maine Senate (Collins vs. Jackson, debate three of four) and Iowa Senate (Hinson vs. Turek, round two).

🇺🇸 TRUMP : Rally in Wasilla, Alaska, for Sen. Dan Sullivan.

🏦 EARNINGS : JPMorgan (~7 a.m. ET), Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, plus UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson — all before the open.

📊 DATA : NFIB small-business optimism, 6 a.m. ET.

⚖️ SCOTUS : Arguments in Beaird v. United States and Genalo v. Black, 10 a.m.

⚾ LCS : ALCS Game 2 in Tampa, 8 p.m. ET (TBS).

📺 STREAM: Tyson (Netflix); Ludwig (BritBox).

Wednesday, October 14

📊 CPI : September inflation, 8:30 a.m. ET. Street consensus near 3.7% headline. This is the number of the week.

🏦 EARNINGS : Bank of America and Morgan Stanley before the open.

⚖️ SCOTUS : Salazar v. Paramount Global (247Sports) — the last argument of the October sitting, 10 a.m.

⚾ LCS : NLCS Game 3, Brewers at Dodgers, 8 p.m. ET (Fox/FS1).

📺 STREAM: Marvel’s VisionQuest premieres on Disney+; Love Is Blind returns on Netflix.

Thursday, October 15

📊 DATA : PPI, retail sales, and weekly jobless claims, all 8:30 a.m. ET. Retail sales expected +0.3%.

🏦 EARNINGS : U.S. Bancorp and Charles Schwab.

🎙️ MAINE : Collins vs. Jackson, debate four of four.

⚾ LCS : Doubleheader day — ALCS Game 3 in Cleveland, 6 p.m. ET (TBS/TruTV), NLCS Game 4 in L.A., 9 p.m. ET (Fox/FS1).

🏈 TNF : Seahawks at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video).

📺 TV: Grey’s Anatomy returns (ABC, 10 p.m.); Crystal Lake, the Friday the 13th prequel, drops in full on Peacock.

Friday, October 16

📊 DATA : Industrial production, 9:15 a.m. ET.

🎬 MOVIES : Street Fighter (Jason Momoa), Whalefall, Focus Features’ Sense and Sensibility (Daisy Edgar-Jones), and Alex Gibney’s Musk documentary all open.

⚾ LCS : ALCS Game 4 in Cleveland; NLCS Game 5 if necessary.

🏈 CFB: Memphis at Tulane, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).

Saturday, October 17

🏦 FED : Blackout period begins ahead of the October 27–28 meeting. No more Fed speeches until the decision.

🗳️ GEORGIA : First mandatory Saturday of early voting, statewide.

🏈 CFB : Third Saturday in October — Florida at Texas (Noon ET, ABC); Alabama at Tennessee; Auburn at Georgia; Penn State at Michigan (3:30 p.m. ET); Florida State at Miami (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

⚾ LCS: ALCS Game 5 if necessary.

Sunday, October 18

🏈 NFL WEEK 6 : Texans vs. Jaguars from London, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network); Bears at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Fox); Cowboys at Packers on Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC).

⚾ LCS : NLCS Game 6 if necessary.

📬 THE WEEK AHEAD: Back in your inbox at 4 p.m.

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💵 Money Week

The main story: Inflation meets earnings season. Wednesday’s CPI is the single biggest catalyst of the week, with Thursday’s PPI and retail sales the chaser. The banks kick off Q3 earnings Tuesday, and because they report before Wednesday’s print, their consumer-credit commentary will set the mood going into it.

The Fed: No meeting, but it’s the week that decides the meeting. The Fed hiked in September for the first time in three years, the dot plot penciled in one more before year-end, and the question is whether that comes October 28 or December. A hot core number Wednesday makes October live; a cool one lets Warsh wait until after the election. Blackout starts Saturday.

Data docket: Monday — nothing (holiday). Tuesday — NFIB. Wednesday — CPI. Thursday — PPI, retail sales, jobless claims. Friday — industrial production.

Wildcard: Oil and Isaias. The Strait of Hormuz is still shut, Brent has lived above $100 for most of the year, and now Gulf Coast refining has a hurricane to recover from. If pump prices jump in the week Georgia starts voting, that’s the whole midterm conversation.

⚖️ Courts & Congress Watch

Congress: Both chambers are out for the entire month and the first week of November. Pro forma sessions only. Nothing moves until the lame duck — and whatever happens on November 3 decides what that lame duck looks like.

Supreme Court: The October sitting wraps Wednesday. Tuesday brings Beaird v. United States (a Fifth Circuit criminal case with a court-appointed amicus defending the judgment below) and Genalo v. Black; Wednesday is Salazar v. Paramount Global, the 247Sports video-privacy case with Paul Clement arguing for Paramount. The Court is then in recess until the November sitting, which means the emergency docket is where any election-law action will surface.

Election mechanics: Georgia early voting runs October 13–30, with mandatory Saturday voting on the 17th and 24th. The absentee-ballot request deadline in Georgia is October 23. Watch for storm-related polling-site relocations announced early in the week.

Debate calendar: Monday — Georgia down-ballot and governor (Press Club). Tuesday — Georgia Senate (Press Club, 8 p.m. GPB), Maine Senate, Iowa Senate. Thursday — Maine Senate (final). Michigan’s Rogers vs. El-Sayed rematch is the following Wednesday, October 21, in Detroit.

Pending: The Pentagon’s execution order for Nidal Hasan sets December 3 at Fort Hood; expect his lawyers to file a habeas petition in civilian federal court — the filing, not the execution, is the thing to watch this month.

🎭 Culture, Screens & Sports Quick Hits

⚾ OCTOBER BASEBALL : Both League Championship Series are underway all week — Dodgers-Brewers on Fox/FS1, Rays vs. the Guardians on TBS. The Dodgers are chasing a three-peat.

🏈 THE THIRD SATURDAY : Alabama at Tennessee is the game of the weekend in the South, and Auburn comes to Athens the week after Georgia’s trip to Tuscaloosa. Penn State at Michigan is the Big Ten headliner.

🏈 NFL : A London kickoff Sunday morning (Texans-Jaguars at Wembley), the Bears in Atlanta at 1, and Cowboys-Packers under the lights Sunday night.

🎬 AT THE MOVIES : Friday is crowded — a Street Fighter reboot for the kids, a Jane Austen revival for the grown-ups, and Alex Gibney’s Musk documentary for anyone who wants to argue at dinner.

📺 ON THE COUCH : VisionQuest on Disney+ Wednesday, Love Is Blind back on Netflix the same day, Grey’s Anatomy Thursday, and Crystal Lake on Peacock if you want the Halloween mood early.

📺 FINALE: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia wraps season 18 Monday night on FX.

📻 Programming Note

I’ll be live Monday through Friday breaking all of this down — the storm recovery, the inflation number, the debates, and whatever Iran does that nobody planned for. The Week Ahead is free — but The Show Notes, my daily blueprint for radio, is for subscribers only. It’s how I prep the show every single day, and you can subscribe and read it here. See you Monday morning.

— Erick