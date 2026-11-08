Welcome to The Week Ahead! Every Sunday evening, I’ll walk you through the week before it happens - the votes, the hearings, the numbers, the games, and the stories I’ll be watching on the radio all week. It’s free. Forward it to a friend.

TL/DR: Congress comes back Monday for the first time since the midterms, and the Republican reckoning happens fast: both chambers’ GOP conferences pick their leaders Tuesday, Thomas Massie is promising to force a floor vote on impeaching Pete Hegseth as early as this week, and the President says his decision on whether to resume the war with Iran is coming “very soon.” Add Tuesday’s CPI, the last inflation print the Fed sees before a December meeting where a rate hike is the betting favorite and this is the week the post-election order starts to take shape.

🔭 The Big Three

1. The lame duck opens with a GOP leadership fight and an impeachment vote. The House gavels in at noon Monday, and Tuesday is the day that matters. Senate Republicans meet at 9 a.m. in the Old Senate Chamber to pick their leader for the minority, John Thune is running and, so far, nobody has stepped up to challenge him, with John Barrasso expected to stay on as whip. House Republicans hold a two-hour candidate forum that morning and vote in the afternoon on a race Mike Johnson stepped out of the morning after the election: Steve Scalise vs. Jim Jordan for minority leader, plus whip and conference chair. Trump says he’ll “stay out of it.” Watch how Scalise’s pitch (institutional, “I’ve done minority whip before”) fares against Jordan’s (“battle-tested on oversight”) with a conference that just lost somewhere north of 40 seats and is furious. Then there’s Hegseth. Massie says he’ll reintroduce his eight articles of impeachment as a privileged resolution when the House returns, which forces a vote within two legislative days and multiple House Republicans are telling reporters they think it passes. The only off-ramp Massie has named is Hegseth resigning. Axios reports Trump allies on the Hill have asked the White House to move on from Hegseth before January, when “no one’s getting confirmed.” Watch the Republican vote count on the motion to table; that’s the number that tells you where the conference really is on the war. Removal still needs 67 in the Senate, so this is a wound, not a decapitation but a bipartisan impeachment of a sitting Cabinet secretary in a Republican House would be a first.

2. Trump’s Iran decision. The President met with his national security team Thursday for the first time since the midterms and says the world “will know very soon” whether he orders strikes to “destroy what is left” of Iran or takes a deal. Qatar is floating a two-day off-ramp: day one, the U.S. lifts the naval blockade and releases some frozen funds while Iran invites IAEA inspectors to the bombed nuclear sites; day two, Hormuz reopens and enrichment talks begin. Trump spoke with the Qatari emir Friday. Meanwhile the IRGC keeps claiming tankers are hitting mines in the strait, Brent is back near $100, and Trump is accusing Tehran of inventing attacks to juice oil prices. Axios also says Trump plans to meet with Persian Gulf leaders this week. The thing I’m watching: the midterm result was, by the President’s own admission, partly a repudiation of the war. Does that push him toward the deal or toward finishing it before a Democratic Congress can tie his hands in January? Every oil tick this week is a referendum on which way he’s leaning.

3. CPI Tuesday - the Fed’s last inflation look before it decides whether to hike. October CPI drops at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, and because November’s CPI doesn’t arrive until December 10, this is the final inflation reading the Fed sees before its December 8–9 meeting. Markets have the odds of a quarter-point hike somewhere between 66% and 70%, down from above 80% before Thursday’s equity rout, after John Williams said it was an “appropriate time to gather more information.” Cleveland’s Beth Hammack is pushing the other way, saying policy needs to get restrictive. A hot print locks the hike back in; a soft one gives the doves cover. Either way, a Fed that is tightening into a Nasdaq correction and a war-driven oil shock is going to be the economic story of the winter, and this is the week it gets its number. Three Fed speakers Monday (Bowman, Goolsbee, Barkin) set the table.