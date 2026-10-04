Welcome to The Week Ahead! I’m at a meeting of the vast right-wing conspiracy at an undisclosed location, but I wanted to make sure you get The Week Ahead.

Every Sunday evening, I’ll walk you through the week before it happens — the votes, the hearings, the numbers, the games, and the stories I’ll be watching on the radio all week. It’s free. Forward it to a friend. Let’s get started:

Big picture: Thirty days out from the midterms, this is the week the Senate map stops being a polling abstraction and becomes television. Between Tuesday and Thursday, the Texas, Maine, Michigan, Iowa, and Georgia Senate races all put their candidates on a debate stage, and by the time the Georgia debate wraps Thursday night, early ballots will already be in the mail in Arizona and in the box in Ohio. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court gavels in a new term Monday morning with a climate case that could decide whether blue counties get to sue oil companies.

🔭 The Big Three

1. Debate Week could write the closing ads.

The calendar is packed. Tuesday brings Michigan governor (Benson vs. James), Maine Senate (Collins vs. Jackson) and Texas Senate (Paxton vs. Talarico). Wednesday is Iowa Senate (Turek vs. Hinson). Then Thursday stacks Georgia Senate (Ossoff vs. Collins), Michigan Senate (Rogers vs. El-Sayed), another Maine debate and Alaska governor, before Graham–Andrews closes the week Sunday in South Carolina.

That’s the 2WAY calendar my friend Mark Halperin assembled, and it still doesn’t include potential Senate debates in Florida, Ohio, North Carolina or New Hampshire.

The lens: Debates rarely transform a race by themselves. What they do is produce the 30-second exchange that becomes the closing TV ad. Watch which clips campaigns are pushing by Friday morning. That may tell you more about their strategy than the debate itself.

And keep an eye on Dallas. Talarico accepted three debates, including WFAA/TEGNA on Oct. 6. Paxton’s team has said, “of course we are going to debate,” but has only hinted at participating in one.

2. First Monday in October.

The Supreme Court opens its 2026–27 term Monday with Suncor Energy v. Commissioners of Boulder County, a major fight over whether Colorado communities can use state law to sue oil and gas companies over their alleged contribution to climate change.

The legal questions sound technical: whether federal law blocks state claims involving interstate and international emissions, and whether the Supreme Court has jurisdiction to decide the case.

The stakes are much bigger. A Boulder victory could give cities and states a path to pursue climate litigation against energy producers in state courts. A Suncor victory could sharply restrict that strategy.

Also on the docket: Johnson v. United States Congress Monday, Anderson v. Intel Tuesday and Department of the Air Force v. Prutehi Guahan Wednesday. The Court is dark Monday, Oct. 12, for the holiday.

3. The Fed shows its cards — with Oct. 28 looming.

The Fed raised rates in September, and its median projection still points to one more hike this year. The next meeting ends Oct. 28 — just six days before the midterms.

Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET, we get the minutes from September’s meeting. The big question is how much support actually exists for another increase.

Friday’s weak jobs report dramatically changed the market’s expectations: odds of an October hike fell to just 14%, down from roughly 70% earlier in the week. That’s a massive repricing in a matter of days.

Kevin Warsh again declined to submit his own dot, making Wednesday’s minutes one of the best windows into the Fed chairman’s thinking before officials enter their pre-meeting blackout.

🗓️ Day by Day

Monday, October 5

🗳️ DEADLINE DAY : Voter registration closes in Georgia, Texas, Florida, Arizona, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and more. Last call for the midterm electorate in most of the South and Sun Belt.

⚖️ SCOTUS : Term opens, Court convenes at 10 AM ET. Suncor v. Boulder County leads off, followed by Johnson v. United States Congress.

🎙️ TRUMP : Midterm rally in Grand Island, Nebraska — the start of what the president calls a 32-day campaign blitz, with travel described to GOP senators as almost every day, all across the country.

⚾ ALDS : Game 2 — White Sox at Guardians, 5 PM ET; Yankees at Rays, 8 PM ET (TBS/truTV/HBO Max).

🏈 MNF : Falcons at Saints, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN.

📺 PREMIERES: FBI season 9 (8 PM) and CIA season 2 (9 PM) on CBS.

Tuesday, October 6

🗳️ BALLOTS : Early in-person voting begins in Ohio and Indiana. First real votes in the Brown–Husted Senate race.

🎤 DEBATES : Michigan governor, Benson vs. James, 7–8 PM ET from WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids; Texas Senate, Paxton vs. Talarico, Dallas (WFAA/TEGNA); Maine Senate, Collins vs. Jackson, round one.

⚖️ SCOTUS : Anderson v. Intel Corp. Investment Policy Committee.

💰 EARNINGS : Constellation Brands and RPM International.

📊 DATA : Trade balance, 8:30 AM ET.

⚾ NLDS : Game 3s — Dodgers at Braves, 6 PM ET, Truist Park (FOX/FS1); Brewers at Padres, 9:30 PM ET.

🏒 RIVALRY: Rangers vs. Islanders at the Garden, 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Wednesday, October 7

🏦 FED : September FOMC minutes, 2 PM ET.

🎤 DEBATES : Iowa Senate, Turek vs. Hinson; Pennsylvania governor, 8 PM, statewide; AZ-01, Shah vs. Feely.

🗳️ BALLOTS : Arizona early ballots go out this week — Wednesday is the statutory mail date

⚖️ SCOTUS : Department of the Air Force v. Prutehi Guahan.

⚾ PLAYOFFS: NLDS Game 4s if necessary (Dodgers at Braves, 6 PM ET); ALDS Game 3s — Guardians at White Sox, 4 PM ET; Rays at Yankees, 8 PM ET.

Thursday, October 8

🍑 GEORGIA : Ossoff vs. Collins, live at 7 PM ET on Atlanta News First and every Gray station in Georgia, from Assembly Atlanta; pre-show at 6:30, post-debate analysis at 8. Podiums, a panel of Gray political reporters, strict time limits, designated rebuttals. The only time these two share a stage before the Atlanta Press Club round on the 13th.

🎤 MORE DEBATES : Michigan Senate, Rogers vs. El-Sayed, 7–8 PM ET, WOOD-TV; Maine Senate, round two; Alaska governor, KTUU/Alaska Public Media.

💰 EARNINGS : PepsiCo, before the bell.

📊 DATA : Weekly jobless claims, 8:30 AM ET; wholesale trade, 10 AM.

🏈 TNF : Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:15 PM ET, Prime Video.

⚾ PLAYOFFS : ALDS Game 4s if necessary.

📺 PREMIERE: Law & Order season 26, 10 PM, NBC.

Friday, October 9

🕊️ NOBEL PEACE PRIZE : Announced at exactly 11:00 in Oslo (5 AM ET) by committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes. 287 nominations this year — 208 individuals and 79 organizations.

📊 DATA : University of Michigan consumer sentiment (preliminary), 10 AM ET.

💰 EARNINGS : Delta Air Lines — first read on travel demand into the holidays.

🎬 MOVIES : The Social Reckoning, Aaron Sorkin’s companion to The Social Network, built on the events behind the Wall Street Journal’s Facebook Files; Other Mommy (Universal, R) and Angel Studios’ Angel and the Badman (PG-13) also open.

⚾ NLDS GAME 5s (if necessary): Padres at Brewers, 4:30 PM ET; Braves at Dodgers, 8 PM ET.

🏈 CFB FRIDAY: Florida State at Louisville, 7 PM ET, ESPN.

Saturday, October 10

🏈 THE BIG ONE : Georgia at Alabama, 7:30 PM ET, ABC. Tuscaloosa, under the lights, with the SEC’s new nine-game slate making every one of these count more.

🏈 RED RIVER : Texas vs. Oklahoma, the 122nd meeting at the Cotton Bowl. Both coming in ranked top 10.

⚾ ALDS GAME 5s (if necessary): White Sox at Guardians, Yankees at Rays.

Sunday, October 11

🎤 DEBATE : South Carolina Senate, Graham vs. Andrews.

🏈 NFL : Eagles vs. Jaguars from London, 9:30 AM ET, NFL Network; Bears at Packers and 49ers at Seahawks in the 4:25 window on FOX; Sunday Night Football is Ravens at Falcons, 8:20 PM ET, NBC.

⚾ LCS: The League Championship Series can begin no earlier than Sunday — if the Division Series go short, pennant play starts tonight.

💵 Money Week

The main story: A breather before the storm. Next week provides a breather from the recent data blitz, with Wednesday’s Fed minutes the only true market-mover on the calendar. Earnings season warms up with PepsiCo Thursday and Delta Friday; the big banks don’t report until the week after. Use the quiet to watch how Treasury yields digest a Fed that hiked in September and may or may not hike again on the 28th.

The Fed: Minutes Wednesday at 2 PM ET. Going into the week, markets were pricing roughly 65–70% odds of an October hike and around 90% by December — then Friday’s jobs data knocked October odds down to 14%. The minutes will tell us whether September’s hike was a consensus or a coin flip, and whether the hawks are dug in. Fed speakers will be out in force before the pre-meeting blackout begins.

Data docket: Monday ISM Services; Tuesday trade balance; Wednesday FOMC minutes and the NY Fed consumer expectations survey; Thursday jobless claims and wholesale trade; Friday Michigan sentiment. September CPI doesn’t land until Wednesday, October 14.

Wildcard: Bond auctions loom — Treasury sells 3-, 10-, and 30-year paper this week with long yields hovering above 5%. A weak 10-year or 30-year auction Wednesday or Thursday afternoon would do more damage than any Fed speech. Oil is the other one; it was climbing even as rates fell.

⚖️ Courts & Congress Watch

Congress is gone. The Senate meets only for pro forma sessions this week — Monday at 4 PM, Tuesday at 1:30 PM, Friday at 1:30 PM — with no business expected, and both chambers are out for October and the first week of November ahead of the midterms. Members are home campaigning. Nothing passes until the lame duck.

The December cliff is already set. Federal funding runs through December 11 under the stopgap the president signed September 2, and farm bill provisions and the surface transportation authorization expire the same day. Every “what happens after the election” conversation this week is really a conversation about December 11.

Supreme Court argument days: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 10 AM ET. Suncor Monday is the one to read the transcript on. The Court is off Monday the 12th and returns Tuesday the 13th with Beaird v. United States, then Salazar v. Paramount Global on the 14th.

Election mechanics: Monday is the registration wall across most of the South and Sun Belt. Ohio opens early voting and mails absentees Tuesday; Indiana opens the same day; Arizona ballots go out midweek. Georgia’s early voting starts Tuesday the 13th — the same day the Atlanta Press Club wraps two days of debates at GPB’s studios, with Ossoff and Collins closing the series at 8 PM. Texas early voting runs October 19–30. Florida’s starts October 19 in most counties.

Debate math: Five Senate races debate this week; Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, and New Hampshire still have none scheduled. In a year when the president confronts dismal poll numbers and growing pessimism from his party about holding the House and Senate, which incumbents duck a stage is itself a tell.

🎭 Culture, Screens & Sports Quick Hits

🏅 NOBEL WEEK : Medicine Monday, Physics Tuesday, Chemistry Wednesday, Literature Thursday, Peace Friday, Economics the following Monday. All stream live on the Nobel Prize’s channels; the Peace Prize is the one that’ll be on cable by breakfast.

🎬 FRIDAY AT THE MOVIES : Sorkin’s The Social Reckoning is the prestige play; Other Mommy is the Halloween-season horror; Angel and the Badman is Angel Studios’ bid for the faith-and-family crowd. Also a 20th-anniversary re-release of Pan’s Labyrinth.

📺 FALL TV : CBS Mondays are back with FBI and CIA; NBC’s Wednesday Chicago block returns; Thursday brings Law & Order‘s 26th season. Ted Lasso season 4 wraps its ten-episode run on Apple TV this week.

⚾ BRAVES–DODGERS : Atlanta took the Wild Card Game 3 from Philadelphia and now draws Los Angeles. Games 3 and 4 are at Truist Park Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 PM ET. If you’re in Georgia, this is the week.

🏈 SATURDAY : Georgia–Alabama in prime time and Texas–Oklahoma in Dallas on the same day. Set the DVR for one and watch the other; if you can only do one, Tuscaloosa at 7:30.

🏈 SUNDAY : Falcons host the Ravens on Sunday Night Football — the second Atlanta prime-time game in a week.

🏒 ON ICE: Rangers–Islanders Tuesday on ESPN; Alex Ovechkin is back for a 22nd season at 41, and the Capitals host Pittsburgh Wednesday.

📻 Programming Note

I’ll be live Monday through Friday (Listen Here) breaking all of this down as it happens — the debates, the Court, the Fed, and whatever the president says in Nebraska that nobody planned for.

The Week Ahead is free — but The Show Notes, my daily blueprint for radio, is for subscribers only. It’s how I prep the show every single day, and you can subscribe and read it here.

See you Monday morning.

— Erick