Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Jeff S's avatar
Jeff S
Oct 5

Not at all important, but regarding the Red River Rivalry game, in what world is Oklahoma ranked in the top 10?

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Jackie N Charlotte's avatar
Jackie N Charlotte
Oct 4

Totally non political (not really though) - took me a minute to remember who the Guardians are.

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