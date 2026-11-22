Welcome to The Week Ahead! Every Sunday evening, I’ll walk you through the week before it happens - the votes, the hearings, the numbers, the games, and the stories I’ll be watching on the radio all week. It’s free. Forward it to a friend.

TL/DR: It’s Thanksgiving week. AAA expects 81.5 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles between Tuesday and next Monday, slightly fewer than last year and the first dip after three straight records. TSA expects to screen nearly 17.6 million people from Tuesday through next Monday, with more than 3 million of them next Sunday. The president pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET, and the 100th Macy’s parade steps off Thursday at 8:30 a.m. on NBC. The NFL has five games in three days, starting Wednesday night. Wall Street comes in bruised: the S&P 500 lost 8.6% last week and is in a correction, the Nasdaq gave back its gains for the year, and Nvidia fell 14% Friday alone. Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET brings October PCE inflation, the second look at third-quarter GDP, durable goods, and jobless claims all at once, then the Fed’s Beige Book at 2 p.m. Markets are closed Thursday and close at 1 p.m. ET Friday. Congress is gone until November 30, with a December 11 shutdown deadline waiting.

🔭 The Big Three

1. America on the move.

AAA projects 81.5 million Thanksgiving travelers from Tuesday, November 24, through Monday, November 30, down 0.1% from last year’s 81.6 million. That ends a three-year run of records. About 72.9 million will drive, 5.96 million will fly, and 2.6 million will take a bus, train, or cruise. AAA says higher costs are part of the reason. Domestic round-trip flights are averaging $800, up 17%.

The roads: AAA and INRIX say the worst driving will be Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons and evenings. Thanksgiving Day itself should be light. Coming home, avoid Friday from 1 to 7 p.m., and leave before 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The pump: AAA’s national average was $3.66 Saturday, down from $3.91 a week earlier and $4.30 a month ago, but still more than 60 cents above last year. AAA says another 15-cent drop by Thursday would keep us under the Thanksgiving record of $3.58 from 2022.

The airports: TSA expects to screen nearly 17.6 million passengers nationwide from Tuesday, November 24, through Monday, November 30, with more than 3 million next Sunday, November 29. The single-day record is 3,134,613, set the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year. No day this year has hit 3 million.

The table: The American Farm Bureau says a classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 costs $58.63 this year, up 6%. The 16-pound turkey alone is $23.68, up about 10%.

2. The AI washout meets a holiday data dump.

Last week was ugly. The S&P 500 fell 8.6%, its worst week since April 2025, and is now in a correction. The Dow lost 8% and the Nasdaq 10%, wiping out its 2026 gains. Friday alone, the S&P fell 3.7% and Nvidia fell 14%. Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia’s CEO November 12 after reports of affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, and Anthropic’s IPO, priced at $83, closed its first full day Friday at $88.30, down 9%. The VIX closed at its highest level since April 2025.

Nvidia probe: Reuters reported Friday that the SEC is looking into Nvidia’s accounting.

Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. ET: Everything lands at once because of the holiday. October PCE inflation (the Fed’s preferred gauge), personal income and spending, the second estimate of third-quarter GDP, October durable goods, and weekly jobless claims. The Wall Street Journal survey looks for GDP at 3.6% and core PCE up 0.3% for the month and 3.2% from a year ago. New home sales follow at 10 a.m., and the Fed’s Beige Book at 2 p.m.

The Fed: Rates are at 3.75% to 4.00%. After October’s hot CPI (up 0.4%, core up 0.3%), traders fully priced a quarter-point hike at the December 8–9 meeting and put the odds of a half point at about 14%. A hot PCE Wednesday makes the bigger move more likely. A cool one could be the relief rally Wall Street wants.

Short week: NYSE and Nasdaq are closed Thursday and close early at 1 p.m. ET Friday. SIFMA recommends bond markets close Thursday and close early at 2 p.m. ET Friday.

3. The December cliff.

Washington takes the week off, but the clock doesn’t. Both chambers return Monday, November 30, and government funding runs out at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, December 11. Republicans still hold both chambers through January 3, but the new Democratic majorities are already shaping the fight.