Welcome to The Week Ahead! Every Sunday evening, I’ll walk you through the week before it happens — the votes, the hearings, the numbers, the games, and the stories I’ll be watching on the radio all week. It’s free. Forward it to a friend..
THE WEEK AHEAD: The Final Week — Fed Day, Big Tech, $116 Oil, and Early Voting's Last Call
Nine days out: Georgia and Texas close early voting Friday, the president is in five states, and the Fed decides on Wednesday.
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