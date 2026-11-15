Welcome to The Week Ahead! Every Sunday evening, I’ll walk you through the week before it happens — the votes, the hearings, the numbers, the games, and the stories I’ll be watching on the radio all week. It’s free. Forward it to a friend.

TL/DR” A president who just lost Congress flies to China to sit across from Xi Jinping and possibly Vladimir Putin, while the Republicans still holding the gavels get one last full week before Thanksgiving to use them. Plus, the fallout from Nvidia continues.

🔭 The Big Three

1. Trump goes to Asia, and maybe into a room with Xi and Putin.

The itinerary pairs the ASEAN summit in Manila with the APEC summit in Shenzhen. APEC runs Wednesday and Thursday, and Trump says he expects to see both the Russian and Chinese leaders there. Neither Beijing nor Moscow has confirmed a three-way meeting. Trump’s stated agenda is ending the Iran war and denuclearization. The practical question with Xi is whether the trade truce gets extended past January. My lens: watch what Trump gives away to get a photo. Presidents who lose at home go looking for wins abroad, and Xi and Putin both know it.

2. The lame-duck clock.

This is the last work week before Thanksgiving. The House sits Tuesday through Friday and then leaves until November 30. Government funding expires December 11. That means when Congress comes back, Republicans have under two weeks to fund the government with Democrats who have every reason to wait for January. The Senate is expected to take up amendments and final passage on the bipartisan permitting bill this week. Thune has also promised to keep the chamber in session as long as it takes to move Trump’s nominees. Watch attendance. A party that just lost has a hard time getting its own members to show up.

3. Nvidia and the American consumer.

Nvidia reports after the bell Tuesday. Around it, the country’s biggest retailers report in a four-day stretch, and October retail sales land Tuesday at 8:30 AM. The backdrop is a 10-year Treasury yield above 5%. By Thursday we will know whether the AI trade still has legs and whether shoppers are still spending heading into Black Friday.