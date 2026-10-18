Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Rick Combs's avatar
Rick Combs
8d

Erick, everything you put out is first class and I have been a paid subscriber for many years, but the “This Week Ahead” newsletter you’ve been putting out on Sundays is by far my favorite! The information you pull together and how you lay it out for all of us couldn’t be better and I look forward to it every week. Well done!

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1 reply by Erick-Woods Erickson
AFA's avatar
AFA
8d

RE: DJT @ Clemson.

I texted my niece, a Junior @ Clemson, to discuss his upcoming visit. Her immediate response: “No one wants him here!”.

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