Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Scott Slade's avatar
Scott Slade
Sep 20

I love the look-ahead. Please keep it coming. Like a road map (remember those?) that picks the route but doesn't cancel what actually happens along the way.

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denise's avatar
denise
Sep 20

I really appreciate this new Sunday email. Thank you for your continued hard work and insights each week.

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