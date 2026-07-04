THE WEEKEND NOTES: America at 250, Immigration Debate, Colorado
Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you spent your week trying to understand the definition of “offsides” and didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations
(Watch Above)
🇺🇸 If you missed my “America at 250” radio show yesterday, listen here. 🇺🇸
Let’s get started: A senior Paris official has blamed the United States in part for France’s deadly heatwave.
🔥 NYC: Mamdani roasted for telling New Yorkers to set their ACs to 78 degrees as blistering heat wave bakes New York - NY Post
➡️ HEADLINE: ‘Ro’ Me the Money! How Progressive Class Warrior Ro Khanna Lives Like the Oligarchs He ‘Fights,’ With In-Home Elevator, $190K Range Rover, and Family-Owned Golf Courses. - Free Beacon
❌ OOPS: NPR published then retracted a story that Alito was planning to retire from the Supreme Court. - X
‼️ HUGE: Justice Department investigating Sen. Ruben Gallego’s use of campaign funds, sources say - CBS
😂 SHE’S RUNNING: Harris reaches out to Mamdani, pro-Palestinian activists in run-up to 2028 - Axios
🚨 WATCH: Only 27% of Democrats are proud to be American. - X
👀 QUOTE: “Iran will never allow IAEA access to bombed nuclear sites. The MoU proves America was defeated.” - Iranian Speaker of Parliament
🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.