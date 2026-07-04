Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you spent your week trying to understand the definition of “offsides” and didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations

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Calm Down Erick-Woods Erickson · Jul 1 Yesterday, the United States Supreme Court ruled that the immigration policies on citizenship of the last 140 years will continue. Read full story

🇺🇸 If you missed my “America at 250” radio show yesterday, listen here . 🇺🇸

Let’s get started: A senior Paris official has blamed the United States in part for France’s deadly heatwave.

🔥 NYC: Mamdani roasted for telling New Yorkers to set their ACs to 78 degrees as blistering heat wave bakes New York - NY Post

➡️ HEADLINE: ‘Ro’ Me the Money! How Progressive Class Warrior Ro Khanna Lives Like the Oligarchs He ‘Fights,’ With In-Home Elevator, $190K Range Rover, and Family-Owned Golf Courses. - Free Beacon

❌ OOPS: NPR published then retracted a story that Alito was planning to retire from the Supreme Court. - X

‼️ HUGE: Justice Department investigating Sen. Ruben Gallego’s use of campaign funds, sources say - CBS

😂 SHE’S RUNNING: Harris reaches out to Mamdani, pro-Palestinian activists in run-up to 2028 - Axios

🚨 WATCH: Only 27% of Democrats are proud to be American. - X

👀 QUOTE: “Iran will never allow IAEA access to bombed nuclear sites. The MoU proves America was defeated.” - Iranian Speaker of Parliament

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.