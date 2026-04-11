THE WEEKEND NOTES: America is Awesome, Swalwell, Artemis II, & My New WiFi Password
Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations. I had a great day yesterday with my son at The Masters, and I hope you and your family have a great weekend together.
🇺🇸 America is Awesome
✈ The Rescue Mission Was More Impressive Than We Thought