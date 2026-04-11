Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations. I had a great day yesterday with my son at The Masters, and I hope you and your family have a great weekend together.

🇺🇸 America is Awesome

0:00 -14:00

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✈ The Rescue Mission Was More Impressive Than We Thought

0:00 -10:06

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