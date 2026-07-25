Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations

🇨🇳 NOTABLE: Chinese ship shoots water cannon at Philippine vessel with CNN crew on board near flashpoint shoal - CNN

🏀 UPDATE: LeBron James reportedly signing with 76ers for his 24th NBA season - Yahoo

🛑 HOLD UP: Paramount agrees to delay WBD acquisition to as late as June 2027 amid legal challenge - CNBC

⚽️ DATA: World Cup final draws record 62.8M U.S. viewers - Axios

‼️ DRIVING NEWS: Oil surges to $100 per barrel after Red Sea attacks - CNBC

🥊 PARTING SHOTS: Bombshell memo shows Biden planned to leave Trump with even more massive immigration crisis - FoxNews

💧 FASCINATING: Meet The Wastewater Billionaire With His Eye On AI Data Centers - Forbes (free)

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.