Welcome to The Weekend Notes. You’re busy, I get it. Chances are, you didn’t have time to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week. That’s why my team and I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations. All packaged up for your Saturday morning enjoyment.

💍 25th Anniversary

I celebrated my 25th wedding anniversary this week. I shared something that may be encouraging for some of you who are struggling.