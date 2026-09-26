Welcome to The Weekend Notes. By the time you open this, I will be in Las Vegas spending the weekend eating good food and shooting machine guns with my family. But if you didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations

🎟️ GET YOUR TICKETS: It’s the Not Safe For Radio show, things not safe to say on radio, not safe in front of kids or my mom, but a ton of fun stories on an off-the-record night, October 10th at the Gas South District / Gas South Theater, great hotel on site, tickets are on sale now.

“This Week With George Stephanopoulos”

I discussed how I’m not as worried about these Senate races as some Republican consultants are. We’ve heard the warnings about red states before. But Iran, gas prices, and economic uncertainty give Republicans real reasons for concern. What do you think will matter most to voters?

"On Balance with Leland Vittert"

I joined Leland Vittert this week to discuss whether President Trump is getting a fair shake on foreign policy. I don’t think he is.

🚨 BREAKING 1: Supreme Court allows Trump administration to use citizenship database ahead of midterms - ABC

🚨 BREAKING 2: U.S. military lays groundwork for potential action around Cuba - CBS

🇨🇳 EXPLAINED: Is China Really Stealing A.I. From American Companies? - NYT (free)

🔥 FASCINATING: Evan Gershkovich, the WSJ reporter who Putin jailed for 491 days, has a new book out explaining what happened. - WSJ (free)

✅ WINNING: Hospitals Shutter Youth Gender Clinics in Deal With Trump Administration - NYT (free)

⛽ RECORD: The national average for a gallon of Diesel hit an all-time high of $6.53 this week.

‼️ DEVELOPING: ‘The New York Times’ Sued by Shareholders Over Biased Israel Coverage - The Free Press (paywall) & National Center (free)

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.