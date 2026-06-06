THE WEEKEND NOTES: Commie Rich Kids, Mr. President..., High Minded Mythology
Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations
Commie Rich Kids
Iran Has Trump by the…
‼️ STUNNING: The state of California has only processed 60% of the outstanding votes from Tuesday’s statewide election.
👀 HEADLINE OF THE WEEK: Dems replace ‘mother’ with ‘gestating parent’ in latest woke rewrite of NY law - NY Post
🔥JOBS BOOM: Employers added 172,000 jobs in May, surging past expectations as labor market remains resilient - CBS
🚨 BREAKING: Astronauts on the International Space Station have been told to shelter in place as repairs under way to fix air leaks. - BBC
➡️ NEWS: Senate passes bill to fund ICE for 3 years, without ban on DOJ “anti-weaponization” fund - CBS
📺 HARRY ENTEN: Americans have one message for the Bidens: Go away. - X
🐎 TODAY: Meet the Belmont Stakes horses running in the 2026 race - CBS
🌈 DIVERSITY: Democrats nominated a terrorist for Congress in New Jersey.
🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.