Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations

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🔥 STAT OF THE WEEK: 33% of Trump 2024 voters didn’t vote in 2026. - Frank Luntz

🌊 WHAT I’M READING: “The blue wave was built mostly by who voted, not by who changed sides.” - Quantus Insights

‼️ CRISIS IN GEORGIA: The Wave Swept Out the Farmer and Brought in Bees - Me on Substack.

👀 THE BIG STORY: House Dems to introduce immigration bill establishing a 10-year expiration on final orders of removal - ABC

💰 QUOTE: Elon Musk admits he feels “pretty foolish” after spending nearly $500 million on midterm races won by Democrats. - BBC

👀 MUST READ: Why Muslims will soon become the world’s largest religious group and Christians will be the second largest - Pew Research

🔥 NOTABLE: Report Reveals Punishment Against 2 ABC News Staffers Over Botched Donald Trump Jr. Story - Mediaite