Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations.

🏛️ BREAKING: Supreme Court deals blow to Virginia Democrats in fight over state court election map ruling FOX NEWS

A Power Philosophy Wearing Constitutional Clothing

0:00 -9:11

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Democrats and Power

0:00 -14:00

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Democrats Racist Rhetoric

0:00 -14:32

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🔴 STORY OF THE WEEK: The Democrats’ top Senate candidate in Michigan has for years publicly said he’s a physician. But according to Politico, there is “overwhelming evidence” that he has little to no experience practicing as a licensed medical doctor. But that’s not all.

🇨🇺 THE BIG NEWS: U.S. moving to indict Cuba’s Raúl Castro - CBS

🚨 ALARMING: Reading scores for 3rd to 8th graders have been in free fall over the past decade. - X

🔥 GONE: Coast Guard intercepts “triple threat” of boats holding 3 tons of cocaine, opens fire on one vessel - CBS

‼️ NOTABLE: Grocery prices in the U.S. soared faster in April than in any month in nearly four years. - ABC

👀 STUNNING: In a mandatory anti-racism class, Penn State told 1L law students they must “acknowledge the reality of systemic racism” and “dismantle systems that racialize, subordinate, and oppress.” The Free Beacon got the audio. - X

👀 MUST READ: CIA escalates secret war on cartels with deadly operations inside Mexico - CNN

💣 NUKE: Russian ship that sank near Spain in 2024 may have carried nuclear reactor parts - AP

⚾️ WATCH: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen this before in baseball.” - X

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.