Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you got caught up in World Cup coverage and didn’t catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: The Weekend notes are the best monologues, top tweets, and must-read stories that sparked the biggest conversations. Check it out

The Dems are running a campaign under the radar.

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Welcome! Disgraced NFL reporter Dianna Russini got out of traffic tickets by FaceTiming the head coach of the officer’s favorite NFL team.

🚨 TRAGIC: 920 dead, 3,360 injured, and thousands more are missing in and around Caracas following a pair of deadly earthquakes.

‼️ HEADLINE: Democrats grapple uncomfortably with World Cup success - Politico

📺 WATCH: James Carville urges socialists to start their own party and stop using Democrats to advance their agenda. - X

🌎 STUNNING: How Google uses Android phones as a “global earthquake network.”

⚾️ BOOM: MLB commissioner tells Sen. Hawley Giants players won’t be disciplined over Bible verses on Pride Night hats - Fox News

🔥 TALARICO QUOTE: “I always think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity.” - X

👀 QUESTION: Why is Jon Ossoff campaigning against Mike Collins in a church pulpit? - X

📚 SHOCK DATA: 24% of students are chronically absent. - ABC

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.