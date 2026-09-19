Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations

🎟️ GET YOUR TICKETS: It’s the Not Safe For Radio show, things not safe to say on radio, not safe in front of kids or my mom, but a ton of fun stories on an off-the-record night, October 10th at the Gas South District / Gas South Theater, great hotel on site, tickets are on sale now.

ICYMI:

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🏈 QUESTION: How much did your favorite college football team spend on its roster? - The Athletic (free)

‼️ TODAY: Warren Buffett Steps Down as Berkshire Hathaway Chairman - Fox Business

🙏🏽 CIVIL RIGHTS: Swing state mayor sued as city’s Muslim holiday displays ignite religious-favoritism fight - FoxNews

❌ DATA: Yale University has 6,401 staffers and 6,667 undergraduates. - X

✅ ME AT THE FREE PRESS: Inside a Radical Right Plan to Infiltrate American Conservatism - TFP

🔥 NOTABLE: The 40-Minute Phone Call That Left Ed Sheeran’s Tour Hanging by a Thread - WSJ (free)

🇲🇽 WHICH SIDE?: Socialist Claire Valdez faces calls for federal probe after Mexico ‘fight’ pledge - FoxNews

💰 OUCH: FBS oversight committee says it can’t overturn WMU’s loss - ESPN

🇨🇳 CHINA: Xi Jinping health rumors swirl after Indian PM Modi ‘saw Chinese leader looking uncomfortable’ and interrupted speech to ask ‘is it ok?’ - Daily Mail

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.