Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations

Donald Trump’s Heath is now a concern of the media

0:00 -13:55

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‼️ CRISIS: Consumer sentiment hits fresh record low in May as Iran war fuels inflation worries - CNBC

😐 TRUMP CABINET LOSS: Tulsi Gabbard is resigning as director of national intelligence - CNN

🚨 BREAKING: New details begin to emerge in Kyle Busch death as NASCAR world remains in shock - Fox News

⛓️‍💥 SHOCKING: Judge dismisses criminal case against Kilmar Abrego Garcia - Politico

👀 MUST READ: China Is Throwing Christians in Jail, but This Pastor Refuses to Back Down - WSJ (free)

🚔 RADICAL DEMS: A leading Democrat in Wisconsin governor’s race urged abolishing police - CNN

👽 NEWS: Pentagon releases more UFO files: “Speechless after these observations” - CBS

🙄 SO CLOSE: Wasserman Schultz running in redrawn Florida district - The Hill

⛽️ OUCH: All 50 states top $4 a gallon gas as Iran impacts linger - Axios

🔥 OUTRAGE: A Texas Democrat said she’d turn an immigration detention center into a “prison for American Zionists” if she won. - NBC

🏎️ LOL: A linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles was arrested last night for driving 135 MPH in Twiggs County, Georgia.

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.