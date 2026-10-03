Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you were watching afternoon playoff baseball this week and didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations

📉 JOBS WHIFF: The economy added just 29,000 jobs in September against expectations near 90,000, unemployment ticked up to 4.2%, and July was revised to an outright loss. - Yahoo Finance (free)

‼️ WHAT I’M READING: Anthropic tried to convince the pope that Claude is a person. - NYT (free)

🔥 NOTABLE: What Democratic Voters Actually Think of the Party, the DSA and the Midterms - WSJ (free)

⛈️ STUNNING: Dodge City, Kansas experienced a near 1,000-year rainfall event yesterday. - X

🚨 BREAKING: 10-year Treasury yield hits highest level since 2002 as global bond rout gathers pace - CNBC

🏈 QUESTION: Is the college football playoffs expanding to 24 teams?

📺 PROBLEM: “I’m gonna say this, I probably shouldn’t: nine of my players make more than my assistants. And the other three make more than all my staff, and we are not one of the highest payers...” - Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my afternoon podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.