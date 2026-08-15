Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations.

🎟️ GET YOUR TICKETS: It’s the Not Safe For Radio show, things not safe to say on radio, not safe in front of kids or my mom, but a ton of fun stories on an off-the-record night, October 10th at the Gas South Arena, great hotel on site, tickets are on sale now. Come hang out with me, text show to 33-777 for details.

The Anniversary Erick-Woods Erickson · Aug 12 Ten years ago, in the Spring, I was lying in a hospital bed recovering from an influx of blood clots in my lungs. I had been given twenty-four hours to live and spent a week in a cardiac ICU unit and another week in a cardiac ward. The same day I was wheeled into the hospital was the day the Mayo Clinic called my wife to tell her they thought she had … Read full story

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➡️ DATA: 1 in 3 Americans carry more credit card debt than retirement savings.

⛽ RECORD: The national gas average has never been above $4/gallon this late in the summer — until now. GasBuddy: “the national average has never been above $4/gal after Aug. 12 in any previous year — ever” - Yahoo Finance

🎧 Check it out: My new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.

‼️ STUNNING: Manhattan rents reach all-time high of $6,655/month amid Mamdani’s rent freeze and pied-a-terre tax threat - NY Post

👀 QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “If Ken Paxton doesn’t come to Jesus on how to run for office, he will lose.” - Mark Halperin

😳 WHAT: University of Michigan Drops First-Semester Grades to ‘Curb Mental Health Crisis’ - WSJ (free)

❌ HARRY ENTEN: Voters don’t care about climate change. - CNN

🔥 DISTURBING: Texas teacher breaks down in tears during class after his senior students struggled to read, write - NY Post