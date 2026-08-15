THE WEEKEND NOTES: My Anniversary, Republicans Have A Problem and The Polling!
Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations.
🎟️ GET YOUR TICKETS: It’s the Not Safe For Radio show, things not safe to say on radio, not safe in front of kids or my mom, but a ton of fun stories on an off-the-record night, October 10th at the Gas South Arena, great hotel on site, tickets are on sale now. Come hang out with me, text show to 33-777 for details.
(Watch Below)
➡️ DATA: 1 in 3 Americans carry more credit card debt than retirement savings.
⛽ RECORD: The national gas average has never been above $4/gallon this late in the summer — until now. GasBuddy: “the national average has never been above $4/gal after Aug. 12 in any previous year — ever” - Yahoo Finance
🎧 Check it out: My new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.
‼️ STUNNING: Manhattan rents reach all-time high of $6,655/month amid Mamdani’s rent freeze and pied-a-terre tax threat - NY Post
👀 QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “If Ken Paxton doesn’t come to Jesus on how to run for office, he will lose.” - Mark Halperin
😳 WHAT: University of Michigan Drops First-Semester Grades to ‘Curb Mental Health Crisis’ - WSJ (free)
❌ HARRY ENTEN: Voters don’t care about climate change. - CNN
🔥 DISTURBING: Texas teacher breaks down in tears during class after his senior students struggled to read, write - NY Post