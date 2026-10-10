Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you were busy watching my beloved Braves make an early exit from the playoffs instead of catching all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations.

🚨 BREAKING: The Pentagon says it will livestream the firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan. - AP

⚖️ NEWS: The Justice Department is seeking to indict former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson. - NBC News

‼️ WHAT: ABC News published a story claiming that Trump’s sons have won “billions in Pentagon contracts” since Trump took office. But now, ABC mysteriously deleted the story… - X

🩸 CRISIS: Cook Political Report tilts 18 House races toward Democrats - Axios

🏈 HEADLINE: NFL asks U.S. Supreme Court to take up prediction market case - ESPN

❌ STUNNING: Sen. John Thune’s super PAC is pulling money out of Mike Collins race in Georgia and redeploying it in South Carolina. - X

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.