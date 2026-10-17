Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you were distracted by Elon’s flying car and didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations

➡️ STUNNING: Federal agents seize phone of Rep. Ilhan Omar in raid tied to immigration fraud probe - Fox News

🚨 BREAKING: Trump cancels livestream of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan’s execution after bipartisan backlash - Fox 5

❌ CONFIRMED: Top U.S. banks have "debanked" customers because of their political or religious views.

👀 MUST READ: Republicans Have a ‘Groyper’ Problem - WSJ (free)

‼️ DISTURBING: 3 children, 1 teacher killed in shooting at Bend, Oregon, elementary school; teen suspect dead - CBS

🎃 STUNNER: Trick Or Treat? Halloween Candy Prices Up 71% Since 2021 - Finance Biz

💨 WHAT: Palantir CTO says some AI researchers are taking up smoking because they expect AI to cure cancer - BI

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.