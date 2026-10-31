Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you were watching the Milwaukee Brewers smoking cigarettes at the World Series and didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations

📊 SHIFT: Cook Political Report moved 12 more House races toward Democrats and now projects they’ll flip up to 25 seats. - CNN

🏈 STUNNING: 75% of former NFL players who died between 2008 and 2023 had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, also known as CTE - ESPN

✈️ FLED: Flávio Bolsonaro landed in Miami Wednesday after defying a Brazilian Supreme Court order to surrender his passports; the State Department is issuing him and his family visas. - ABC News

🔥 NEW: The academic rigor of the SAT is in free fall - X

‼️ OUTRAGE: Fired general admitted to leaking classified Iran and Ukraine info - Axios

👀 NOTABLE: Searching for Jobs, Gen Z Feels Like It’s Staring Into ‘the Void’ - NYT (free)

❌ QUICK READ: Prediction markets flop on recent elections - SEMAFOR

🍹 OOPS: Multiple customers suffered chemical burns after an employee at a North Carolina Chili’s mistook an industrial cleaning chemical for salt while preparing margaritas. - NY Post

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.