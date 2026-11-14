Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you were distracted by watching your 401(k)’s wild week and didn’t catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations

🚨 NATIONWIDE GROUND STOP: The latest - FoxNews

‼️ MASSIVE HEADLINE: Vance confronts a new political reality: 2028 ‘may not be his time’ - CNN

🔥 NOTABLE: Army sentinel sharply reprimands Hegseth’s group at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day - Fox News

👀 WHAT I’M READING 1: Jensen Huang Is a White House Scandal - Peggy Noonan

👀 WHAT I’M READING 2: The Legal ‘Nuclear Option’ That Threatens to Upend the Baseball Lockout - WSJ (free)

🇨🇳 IMPORTANT: While many Americans resist, China embraces AI data center boom - CBS

🔥 NEWS: Chris Van Hollen to Challenge Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader - WSJ (free)

❌ TRENDING: Everything you need to know about the ongoing Microsoft outage. - CBS

😳 QUOTEABLE: “Multiple U.S. sailors assigned to Congress’s medical office were recently reassigned amid a Pentagon inspector general investigation into how staff performed their duties — which at least one sailor alleged included clipping lawmakers’ toenails.” - Navy Times

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.

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