Welcome to The Weekend Notes. I will be back from vacation and on the radio Monday! You can Listen here

ICYMI

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Welcome! A WNBA owner was fined and suspended by the league for calling a pair of teenage Sophie Cunningham fans “fucking insane.”

🏀 THE OTHER WNBA STORY: The WNBA’s own social media team posted a video of Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers wagering $400 on a game, then quickly deleted it after viewers pointed out that league rules prohibit players from betting on games.

‼️ STORY OF THE YEAR: Graham Platner’s replacement fathered two kids with his second cousin - NY POST

🇪🇸 NEWS: Spain’s PM blames trafficking gangs as 60,000 cross into Ceuta from Morocco, with 41 deaths - AP

🚨 AGAIN: Anthropic’s AI models hacked 3 organizations during testing - Politico

⚓️ FASCINATING: The Daring Mission to Recover World War II POWs From the Bottom of the Ocean - WSJ (free)

👀 DATA: GDP dipped to 1.5% while inflation ticked up to 3.3%. - CNBC

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.