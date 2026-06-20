Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations

UFC Freedom 250: The Left’s Snobbery

0:00 -9:07

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The First African Immigrant Trillionaire

0:00 -12:04

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Welcome! Jersey Mike’s just beat Chick-fil-A as the top-rated quick-service restaurant.

🚨 MUST WATCH: Hillary Clinton said former President Joe Biden made a “terrible mistake” by running for reelection in 2024 - X

🌎 FASCINATING: The San Andreas fault and a neighboring fault in Southern California have reached their highest levels of tectonic stress in 1,000 years.

🍑 GEORGIA SAYS NO: GOP legislative leaders rejected Gov. Kemp’s call to redraw districts in a special session — a setback for Kemp and Trump. - PBS

👀 MUST READ: We Liked Remote Work. Then We Looked at the Data. - NYT (free)

🇺🇸 ‘MERICA: TSA is telling international World Cup visitors to stop packing ranch dressing in their carry-on luggage.

😂 LOL: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is furious that Donald Trump claimed she “begged” him for a photo. - AP

⛳️ LOLOL: The crowd screamed “NOOOO” in unison as a fan goes to pick up Rory McIlroy’s ball - Barstool

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.